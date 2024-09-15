Clinton Morrison has urged Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen to step up and get the goals that his side need.

Gary O’Neil started Larsen in his side’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday at Molineux.

The striker drew a blank, with Wolves’ goal coming from Mario Lemina in the 36th minute, and he was brought off with four minutes left.

Wolves signed the 24-year-old Norwegian on loan from Celta Vigo in the summer, but the deal contains an obligation to buy set at €30m which is expected to be triggered.

Ex-Premier League striker Morrison thinks there were encouraging signs from Wolves in the game, but stressed they need Larsen to step up.

Morrison believes that Larsen should be the man finding the back of the net.

“There were encouraging signs from Wolves today, they were 1-0 up and without the Fabian Schar deflected strike, they maybe could have held on”, he said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“I’m looking at Jorgen Strand Larsen. He needs to get the goals.

“I’m thinking Matheus Cunha is a good player who will get you goals.

“Hwang Hee-chan will get you goals, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde as well but they need that number nine Strand Larsen to step up and get goals.”

Larsen has already opened his goalscoring account for Wolves this term, but O’Neil will be looking for more from the striker in the coming weeks and months.