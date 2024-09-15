Leeds United legend Liam Cooper has revealed he spoke with a Celtic great before making the move to CSKA Sofia.

Cooper’s contract at Leeds ran out at the end of last season and although the Whites made him an offer to stay, he chose to head elsewhere.

The defender spoke to several clubs in the Championship before deciding to move to Bulgaria and join CSKA Sofia.

He was able to speak to Leeds’ Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev about the move, but also bent the ear of Celtic legend Petrov.

Petrov was on the books at CSKA Sofia before Celtic swooped to take him to Scotland in 1999.

Both Petrov and Gruev, Cooper says, gave him glowing reviews of the club and helped him make his decision.

“When I first heard about the interest I was obviously very excited straight away, coming to a capital city, a big city and such a historic club”, Cooper told CSKA Sofia’s media.

“I spoke to Stiliyan Petrov and to Ilia Gruev also, at Leeds United.

“They said amazing things about the place, about the city and it was a no-brainer for me.

“So I spoke with my managers and my agents, and had a few conversations with the directors and the coach as well.



“It has been a long process, well over a week now, so I am finally here and excited to get going.”

CSKA Sofia are in action against Lokomotiv Sofia in the Bulgarian league on Monday night and all eyes will be on whether Cooper makes his debut.