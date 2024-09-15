Leeds United legend Liam Cooper thinks that his new club CSKA Sofia bear comparison to the Whites in a key aspect.

The centre-back has now linked up with the Bulgarian side and started to train with his new team-mates.

Cooper had an offer to continue at Leeds, but decided the time was right to move on rather than stay at Elland Road and be down the defensive pecking order under Daniel Farke.

He is joining a CSKA Sofia side that have had a poor start to the season in Bulgaria and Cooper knows there is real pressure.

CSKA Sofia are a big club in Bulgaria and Cooper believes that the shirt weighs heavy, something he insists was also the case at Elland Road with Leeds.

He is keen to embrace the challenge and quickly become a leader at CSKA Sofia as he was at Leeds.

“There is no getting away from the history of the club”, Cooper explained to CSKA Sofia’s media.

“My previous club was exactly the same and the shirt is very heavy.

“I expect nothing but that and I know there is a big expectation at the club, one I am used to and hopefully one I can help other team-mates and maybe younger players in the squad to lean on and be their leader.



“I am looking to do that.”

Cooper was on the books at Leeds for ten years and made over 280 appearances in a white shirt, gaining legendary status at Elland Road.