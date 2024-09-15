One of Newcastle United’s stars sees his name often dropped by the manager of a rival Premier League club, with a swoop potentially eyed, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies had a disappointing end to the recent summer transfer window as they failed to land either a centre-back or winger, as Eddie Howe had demanded.

There is now big pressure on the club to perform in the January transfer window and sporting director Paul Mitchell is planning for what will be his first full window at the club.

Players could leave and Newcastle could be tested for goalkeeper Nick Pope by none other than Premier League rivals Everton.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is considering a change in the goalkeeping department and Pope’s ‘name is often dropped’ by the manager.

Dyche ‘is in the mood’ for a change to be made between the sticks and is a firm fan of Pope.

Newcastle could decide to shake things up in the goalkeeping department and like Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford.

It is unclear though if the Magpies would do that in the middle of the season, when the January window opens.

Pope has played in all three of Newcastle’s Premier League games so far and also featured against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.