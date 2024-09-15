Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has selected his team to go toe-to-toe with Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United side at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Following Saturday’s results, Rangers are now eight points off the top of the table and losing at Dundee United would place Clement under big pressure.

Dundee United have started the season brightly and head into the game on the back of three wins, with not a goal conceded in any of those games.

Rangers’ last visit to Tannadice ended in a 2-0 win, but both scorers, Fashion Sakala and Mailk Tillman, are no longer at the club.

Clement picks Jack Butland in goal and goes with a back four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Midfield sees the Rangers boss field Connor Barron, Mohammed Diomande and Kieran Dowell, while Tom Lawrence and Oscar Cortes support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement needs to shake things up he has options on the bench to turn to and they include Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland.

Rangers Team vs Dundee United

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Dowell, Lawrence, Cortes, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Bajrami, Kasanwirjo, Sterling, Balogun, Igamane, Raskin, McCausland, Fraser