Sunderland expect the bidding for one of their top prospects ‘to go higher’ amid interest from a Premier League club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats saw their roaring start to the new Championship season stopped in its tracks on Saturday with a shock loss away at Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

Regis Le Bris’ men looked on course for a share of the spoils until an injury time goal from Joe Edwards claimed a 3-2 win for Plymouth.

They will still be delighted to have started the season well though and that too after having lost top winger Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town.

Now another Sunderland winger in the shape of Tom Watson is attracting interest, with Premier League side Brighton keen.

Watson played for Sunderland’s senior side in the EFL Cup this season, but the Premier League 2 campaign is where he has already scored twice and provided an assist.

Sunderland turned down an offer of around £1m rising to £2.5m for Watson as they are keen to keep him.

However, they expect to soon see the bidding go higher for the 18-year-old.

How high it might need to go to convince Sunderland to sell is unclear, while Watson will be hoping to get more first team chances under Le Bris in the coming months.