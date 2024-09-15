One of Sunderland’s loan stars has hailed making his debut for the club where he is on loan as being in a ‘legendary shirt’ and in a ‘legendary stadium’.

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, but have still started the new Championship season well.

The club notably sanctioned the exit of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town in a big money move, but the loan exit of midfielder Pierre Ekwah to Saint-Etienne also grabbed attention.

The Frenchman made 40 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland last term, but is now sinking his teeth into Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne.

And Ekwah is delighted with what he has found so far, not least getting the chance to play for such a historic club in France.

“I had a really good feeling”, Ekwah said after his debut against Lille, via Foot Sur 7.

“It was really cool to make my first appearance here, in this legendary shirt, in a legendary stadium.

“It was a really good feeling and we were able to kickstart the season with three points.”

Ekwah clocked the full 90 minutes in the home clash as Saint-Etienne ran out 1-0 winners, recording their first victory of the new Ligue 1 campaign.