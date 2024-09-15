Steven Thompson has delivered a warning Rangers that they need to improve the level of their performance after they squeaked a 1-0 win away at Dundee United.

Philippe Clement’s men returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday courtesy of a slender win at Tannadice.

It took just seven minutes for Rangers to score the only goal of the game and it came from Tom Lawrence.

Gers fans were able to get a look at summer arrivals Hamza Igamane and Nedim Bajrami as both were brought off the bench by Clement, but neither could inspire a second goal.

Thompson feels that Rangers must understand they need to improve their level in games as against a better team they would not have ended up with a win.

The former Ger said on BBC Sportsound: “From a Rangers point of view, a difficult away game after a difficult period for them.

“But that level of performance is going to have to improve because against a team with a more lethal front player they might have ended up with a draw.

“United couldn’t find enough quality to break them down, but I wasn’t overly impressed with Rangers’ performance.”

Rangers now have to switch gears and prepare for a Scottish League Cup meeting with Dundee on Saturday as they look to make progress in a competition they are the holders in.