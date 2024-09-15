Clinton Morrison insists that Harvey Barnes turning the game around for Newcastle United at Wolves shows why he should be starting.

The winger has struggled to command a spot in the starting eleven under Eddie Howe this season and was again on the bench when the teams were revealed ahead of the Premier League clash at Molineux.

With Newcastle 1-0 down at the break, Howe brought Barnes on and he delivered, as after Fabian Schar drew the Magpies level with a superb strike with 15 minutes left, Barnes came up with the winner five minutes later.

Harvey Barnes, that is SENSATIONAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VpM9nx03TT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2024

Barnes curled the ball into the back of the net from around 20 yards out and handed the Magpies a 2-1 win and all three points.

And former Premier League striker Morrison feels that Barnes’ performance after he came on shows why he should be starting games.

“All the substitutions who came on played a big part for Newcastle”, Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“What a goal from Harvey Barnes to win a football match and that’s why he should be starting.

“All Barnes can do is keep producing performances like that because it’s a wonder goal.”

Barnes will hope his display off the bench has played himself into Howe’s side for Newcastle’s next game, which comes in the capital at Fulham next weekend.