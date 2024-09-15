West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has told the Baggies fans he was happy to see them enjoying the performance the players put in away at Portsmouth.

Corberan took his side to the south coast to face John Mousinho’s newly promoted team in a Championship clash on Sunday.

Away at a packed Fratton Park could be considered a banana skin, but West Brom made light work of those suggestions as they eased to a 3-0 win.

Very grateful to see you enjoying with the effort and commitment the players put on the pitch. Thanks a lot for traveling and giving us your best! @WBA pic.twitter.com/j4W2bwM0Bu — Carlos Corberán (@CarlosCorberan) September 15, 2024

It took just one minute for Josh Maja to open the scoring against Pompey, while two second half goals from Alex Mowatt sealed the deal for the visitors.

Corberan was thrilled to see the travelling support and took to social media to issue a message to them.

“Very grateful to see you enjoying with the effort and commitment the players put on the pitch”, he wrote.

“Thanks a lot for traveling and giving us your best!”

Corberan now has West Brom sitting at the top of the Championship table after five games and they have yet to be beaten.

They next play host to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle side at the Hawthorns on Saturday.