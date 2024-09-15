Dean Ashton believes that Tottenham Hotspur do buy players who are not the finished article and that shows where they are as a club compared to rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham had a bitter pill to swallow on Sunday afternoon when Arsenal visited and came away with a 1-0 win in a Premier League clash.

Spurs had the lion’s share of possession and even had more shots on goal than their rivals, but could not break through and walked away empty handed, with Gabriel scoring the winner for Arsenal.

While Arsenal are expected to be challenging for the Premier League title this season, Tottenham’s ambitions are limited to fighting for the top four.

Ex-top flight striker Ashton feels that Tottenham do simply have players who need to improve and are not the finished product, unlike Arsenal.

He thinks that is where they are as a club at the moment.

“Tottenham do buy players that still can improve, that still need work and are maybe more of an investment”, Ashton said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session post match.

“That is where they are as a club and that must be really difficult for the Tottenham fans to see when Arsenal come to town and are more of a rounded side that have got better players and they struggle to compete.”

Ashton also stressed he would understand any Spurs fans that left before the end.

“If a couple of Tottenham fans left towards the end of the game it wouldn’t surprise me.

“There was no way they were going to score”, he added.

Spurs notably signed Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke in the summer, while Arsenal landed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.