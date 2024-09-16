Newcastle United are unlikely to dip into the free agent market for a player who is available due to his age profile, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are short on defensive options as two of their defenders in the shape of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are not expected to return before December.

Marc Guehi was the player that Newcastle wanted to sign to bolster their centre-back options, but they failed to land him and if they want to sign another centre-back before January then it will need to be a free agent.

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, who has held talks with West Ham United, has been mooted as an option.

However, given that Matip is already 33, he is unlikely to be targeted by the Tyneside club, despite them having shown interest in him when he was at Schalke.

The defender is considered to be the wrong age profile and a move from Newcastle for him would be a surprise.

Moreover, as Newcastle United have already named a full 25-member squad until January, they cannot use any new signings until then.

Newcastle are expected to be active in the January transfer window, with the pressure on sporting director Paul Mitchell to deliver.