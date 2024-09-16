Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes that the final ball of one of Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking players ‘is awful’.

Ange Postecoglou was looking for his attackers to make having the lion’s share of the possession against Arsenal count on Sunday, but they could not hit the back of the net as the Gunners won 1-0.

The Spurs boss threw on a number of substitutes in an effort to change the game, with two attackers in the shape of Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner introduced.

Sutton believes that in the case of Werner it is clear what he brings to the table, but it is also clear where he falls down.

The former striker feels that the German’s final ball is just not good enough, despite his honest and committed displays.

“Then in truth you bring on Timo Werner and you sort of know what you’re going to get from him”, Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club.

“He’s honest, he’s quick, his final ball is awful on most occasions and I think that is where they maybe have fallen down a little bit.”

Sutton also stressed that Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son has also not yet hit the heights needed.

“Son hasn’t started the season as well as everybody expected”, he said.

Tottenham are in action next away at Coventry City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, while their next league assignment is a visit from Brentford.