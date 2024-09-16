West Ham United’s scouts are checking out Rotherham United starlet Harrison Duncan while he plies his trade with the Millers’ Under-18s team, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Duncan is yet to feature for Rotherham’s first-team but has been drawing attention with his performances for their Under-18s side.

Manager Steve Evans has given him the chance to train with the senior side and he could well play for the League One side soon.

His performances have caught the attention of West Ham, who are ‘checking him out’.

The Hammers are not the only Premier League club in the hunt as Manchester City are also keeping a close eye on Duncan.

A move could be very much on the cards, given the potential he has shown and the Millers are bracing themselves for interest.

Standing at six feet three inches, Duncan can provide good aerial ability and has been tipped to be the new John Stones.

It now remains to be seen whether the teenage can live up to such lofty expectations.