Andrew Shinnie has revealed that his brother Aberdeen star Graeme Shinnie told him that Jimmy Thelin wants the Dons to be a high-energy, front-footed attacking team, while being solid defensively.

Aberdeen appointed Thelin in the summer as their new boss and under their new manager, the Dons have begun the season impressively.

At the weekend they managed to beat Motherwell to keep their unbeaten run intact and they are now in second place in the Scottish Premiership table.

The ex-top flight star revealed that Graeme, who is an important part of Aberdeen’s midfield, is impressed with Thelin and added that his brother is enjoying working with the new Dons manager.

Andrew also claimed that Graeme told him that Thelin wants his side to be a high-energy, front-footed attacking side, along with being solid and compact defensively.

He also pointed out that Thelin’s summer signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen has managed to solidify their midfield and is also helping his brother Graeme.

“Obviously it has been a great start; Graeme is really enjoying working with him”, Andrew said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

“I spoke to him quite early in the season and he just said he has been very impressive.

“He wants them to be very front-footed, high-energy, attacking football and be a really compact, solid unit defensively.

“He brought in Nilson in midfield, who has really solidified the team along with Graeme, probably helped Graeme out as well.”

Aberdeen have won all ten games they have played so far this season and they are currently behind league leaders Celtic only on goal difference.