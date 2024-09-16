Motherwell striker Tony Watt thinks that Hearts have recruited well in the summer and is confident that Steven Naismith’s side will turn their season around.

Hearts have yet to register a win in the Scottish Premiership this season and they are sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Naismith’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic at the weekend and all eyes are on the Hearts boss to see whether he can turn their form around in the coming days.

Watt believes that Hearts have recruited well in the summer and feels that their squad have enough strength to get results soon.

However, the Motherwell star also pointed out that the Jambos are a big club with a demanding fanbase and warned Naismith that he will not get too much time if their situation does not change.

“He has signed a new contract, Naismith, I am led to believe so, I think he will probably pick it up over the next few games, they signed well in the summer”, Watt said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

“They’ve got some good players in the building.

“Look, if you lose one or two games in a row, your confidence can go; it’s just about him getting the team confident, going again.

“I do think they can turn it around; I do think they have the squad to turn it around. The only problem is Hearts is demanding, Hearts is a big club; you don’t really get a lot of time if it’s not going well.”

Hearts are set to take on St. Mirren at the weekend and they will be determined to register their first win of the season.