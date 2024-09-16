Newcastle United are still on the lookout to sign another right-sided centre-back and have not given up on their interest in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have been without defender Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles since March and the duo are unlikely to return in the next few months.

Eddie Howe had tried to restock his defence with the signing of Guehi in the summer but their attempts failed.

In fact, Crystal Palace rejected as many as four bids from the Tyneside giants and stuck to their £70m asking price.

Despite their frustrations regarding the pursuit of the England defender, Newcastle United have not ended their interest in him.

The club want to bring in a right-sided centre-back and Guehi fits the bill.

Whether they could go back with an offer in January remains to be seen, especially as Crystal Palace look to have priced Guehi beyond reach.

The January window will be new sporting director Paul Mitchell’s first full transfer window at the club.