Ange Postecoglou can live up to his Tottenham Hotspur silverware promise, former top flight star Andy Gray believes.

Spurs have not had the start in the Premier League they wanted as they have managed only one win from their first four matches.

They hosted their biggest rivals Arsenal at home on Sunday and lost the match 1-0 despite the visitors missing two of their key midfielders.

Postecoglou, though, after the defeat stressed that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club and Gray feels that there is no reason why the Australian cannot live up to that vow.

“There is no reason why they can’t think that, there is no reason why they shouldn’t believe that they can win the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS about Spurs winning a trophy this term.

“There is no reason why they can’t win one of those, while still progressing as a club and as a group.”

He also feels that if Postecoglou wins one of the two domestic cup competitions this season, he will be praised as he would do something Spurs have struggled to do.

“And if you are a Tottenham manager, if you could just break that glass ceiling that seems to be around the club right now, that they can’t win something.

“If he is to win the FA Cup, if he is to win the Carabao Cup, that would give him great kudos.”

Postecoglou will be determined to progress in the EFL Cup as Spurs face Championship outfit Coventry City in the third round of the competition on Wednesday night.