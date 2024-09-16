One of Newcastle United’s injured stars has suffered ‘no setback’ in their recovery from injury, but looks unlikely to be back before the October international break, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe has led his side to a superb start to the new Premier League season and questions over the failed pursuit of Marc Guehi and the club not landing a winger on deadline day, despite bids for Anthony Elanga, have taken a back seat.

Now the focus is on the squad that Howe does have and one of those striker options in the shape of Callum Wilson is injured.

Wilson is recovering from injury, but has had no setback.

However, the striker’s recovery from a back injury is taking longer than thought and Howe will likely now have to wait until after October’s international break.

Wilson’s return could have been good news for the 46-year-old manager, who also faces an anxious wait to hear news on Alexander Isak’s facial injury.

He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park and the club had planned to offload him in the summer.

Newcastle will now though want Wilson back fit as soon as possible and firing in the Premier League.