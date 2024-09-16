An Everton out on loan star has been hailed as an important signing by his club boss, who feels he was the best possible player for the role he was tasked with at the weekend.

Everton boss Sean Dyche had to wheel and deal over the course of the summer to make signings, with the loan market used to in order to bring in Orel Mangala, Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja.

The club also loaned out players, with striker Neal Maupay a notable loan exit from Goodison Park as he joined Marseille.

The 28-year-old striker scored his first goal for Marseille at the weekend and De Zerbi insisted that Maupay is a quality signing.

The former Brighton boss reiterated that the qualities the Everton loanee brings make a big impact on the team and says he was perfect for the job he was given.

“Maupay was very important for us in that match and he’s a very good signing”, De Zerbi said in a press conference about the Toffees loanee.

“Our main man in that position is still Elye Wahi, but Maupay was perfect for that position. He hit the ground running.

“He really wanted to come to Marseille.

“The Brighton players spoke very highly of him, both as a player and as a lad.”

While Everton may keep a close eye on how Maupay does while he is on his loan stint, he is not likely to go back to Goodison Park as Marseille have an obligation to buy him.

It is unclear if there are any conditions that could cause that clause not to be valid.