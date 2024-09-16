Richard Keys believes that though Newcastle United have enjoyed a good start to the campaign they are too short on numbers to mount a sustained challenge for honours.

Four games into the season, the Magpies are yet to lose a match and have drawn only one, winning the other three.

They managed a good comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, thus climbing up to the third spot in the Premier League table.

While heaping praise on Eddie Howe’s team for the start they have managed, Keys warned them about the lack of numbers, which he believes could hurt their chances of mounting a sustained challenge for honours.

“Well played Newcastle”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“What a start they’ve had.

“Perhaps the Saudi’s were right to stop spending after all? Of course, I’m being a little facetious.

“It’s a great ‘start’, but the Toon are way short on numbers if they’re to mount a sustained challenge for honours.”

Newcastle desperately tried to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for most of the summer, but their repeated attempts eventually failed to bear fruit.

Howe also wanted Newcastle to bring in a new winger, however they failed with late deadline day bids for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.