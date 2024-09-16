Chris Sutton has dubbed one of Tottenham Hotspur’s signings from last summer, who cost a big £47.5m, a ‘massive disappointment’.

Spurs are currently reflecting on a damaging loss to rivals Arsenal on Sunday that has left them with just four points from their opening four Premier League games.

Ange Postecoglou has shrugged off the criticism and promised he will win a trophy for Spurs this season.

There is scrutiny about a number of Spurs stars though and what they have been contributing and Sutton has passed judgement on attacker Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham forked out a massive £47.5m to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest last summer and Sutton believes he has been a big disappointment.

“I think Brennan Johnson has been a massive disappointment since he’s gone to Tottenham”, Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club.

“I don’t actually think he is a real creator.”

Johnson was brought off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Arsenal, with summer arrival Wilson Odobert thrown into the fray by Postecoglou.