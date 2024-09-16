Tottenham Hotspur held ‘tough negotiations’ with a club towards the end of the transfer window as they secured an advantageous deal which ended up including a sell-on clause.

Spurs’ incoming business in the window was limited, Dominic Solanke the standout arrival, with more players going out than coming in.

Daniel Levy’s club were determined to make sure that they trimmed fringe players and a host were offloaded before the window closed.

One of those players had to wait until the end of the window to get his move, with Real Betis locked in late talks with Tottenham for Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham were, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, tough negotiators and initially wanted €15m to let Lo Celso go.

Eventually a deal was done which gave Tottenham the chance to sign Johnny Cardoso for a limited period next summer for €25m.

However, Tottenham also stuck a sell-on clause into the deal for Lo Celso.

Real Betis paid around €5m to sign the Argentine midfielder, but will have to give Tottenham a percentage of any profit they make in a future deal.

Signing Lo Celso was a non-negotiable for Real Betis after they lost Nabil Fekir.