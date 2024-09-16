Anderlecht boss Brian Riemer feels that Southampton loan star Samuel Edozie has quality, but needs to be handled with kid gloves at the moment.

The 21-year-old forward joined Saints two years ago from Manchester City and has made 63 senior appearances for them.

Russell Martin’s side are back in the Premier League this season, but Edozie was loaned out to Belgium club Anderlecht earlier this month on a season-long loan.

He made his debut in Belgium last night against Westerlo when he came on as a substitute and Riemer insisted that Edozie’s ability to take on defenders will help his side a lot.

However, the Anderlecht boss stressed that Edozie is still not ready to play the full 90 minutes and feels that they need to be cautious about how they use the Saints loanee.

“He [Edozie] is very good in one-on-ones. He is still going to help us a lot”, the Anderlecht boss said via Belgian daily DH’s Les Sports about the Southampton loan star.

“They [Edozie and Leander Dendoncker] do not have 90 minutes in their legs, but they came from the Premier League.

“Especially with Edozie, we have to be careful.”

Edozie will be looking to impress Saints with his performances this season to ensure a spot in Southampton’s squad next term following his loan stint in Belgium.