West Bromwich Albion could have a key advantage over Barnsley in the chase for teenage winger Piers Hatcliff, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hatcliff has been on the books at National League side Southend United, where he has been working his way through the youth set-up.

He has though now departed the club’s Under-18s and is on the lookout for a new club.

There is no lack of interest in Hatcliff with as many as two EFL clubs watching him.

Barnsley have been long-term admirers of Hatcliff and have monitored him since he left Roots Hall.

West Brom have joined them lately and it is suggested that they may well hold an edge in the race.

The Baggies could, it is suggested, offer Hatcliff a better route to the top and it remains to be seen whether that helps them seal the deal.

Carlos Corberan’s side have made a good start to their Championship campaign this season, currently being placed top of the pile with 13 points from five games.

Hatcliff would likely to join West Brom’s youth set-up if he does sign for the Baggies.