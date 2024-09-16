West Ham United could be tested by an offer from Saudi Arabia for one of their top stars in approaching transfer windows.

The Hammers had a significant summer transfer window as they bought the likes of Crycensio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jean-Clair Todibo and managed to keep their best-performing individuals as well.

Saudi Pro League clubs have regularly signed big-name players from the Premier League in the last few years and they signed Ivan Toney and Moussa Diaby this summer.

Even though the transfer window is shut until January, they are making plans to sign players and have identified a West Ham attacker.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Irons star man Mohammed Kudus is now attracting Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Ghana attacker has been an important player at London Stadium since his arrival last summer from Ajax.

He has already made 50 competitive appearances for the Premier League outfit and has registered 21-goal contributions in the process.

It would likely take a significant bid for any club to take Kudus away from the London club given his importance and impact at West Ham.