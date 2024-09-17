Stockport County boss Dave Challinor feels that Crystal Palace loan star Tayo Adaramola is so good athletically and in one-on-one situations that it seems almost like a joke.

Crystal Palace sanctioned a loan move for the 20-year-old full-back early in July, but he suffered an injury in pre-season, which kept him out of action at the start of the season.

Adaramola made his debut for Stockport at the weekend against Crawley Town and helped his team to earn a 1-1 draw.

Challinor is confident that the Crystal Palace loanee will provide a real threat going up the left-hand side but thinks that sometimes Adaramola needs to show more control in his game.

The Stockport boss also stressed that Adaramola is so good athletically and at taking on players one-on-one that it feels unreal.

“Tayo, athletically, is fantastic”, Challioner told Stockport County’s in house media.

“He will do brilliant for us, but he needs to be better and needs to improve.

“He is young, and he needs to have more control at times.

“1v1 he is a joke, athletically he is a joke, needs to be better aerially, but he will be a real outlet for us and a real threat up and down this [left] side.”

Adaramola will be keen on sealing his place in Stockport’s starting line-up this season with the determination to have an impressive campaign before he returns to Crystal Palace.