A star Rangers sold in the recent summer transfer window is struggling to go from playing in front of 50,000 fans to 1,000 fans, his new manager believes.

The Glasgow giants moved on multiple players in the summer transfer window as they needed to raise funds to back Philippe Clement in the market.

The likes of Sam Lammers, Scott Wright, Todd Cantwell and Connor Goldson switched clubs in the summer, bringing in precious cash for the Gers.

Experienced central defender Goldson joined Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol and has played two league games at his new club where the fan attendance was around 1,000.

Aris Limassol boss Aleksey Shpilevsky has admitted that Goldson, who played in a packed Ibrox and in other spectator-filled stadiums is having to adjust to playing in almost empty stadiums.

“It’s not easy to play in an almost empty stadium”, Shpilevsky said via the Glasgow Times about the former Rangers star.

“Connor Goldson was used to playing in front of 50,000 fans every other week when he was with Rangers.

“So it’s not easy for him to adjust to this.”

The English defender made more than 300 appearances for the Glasgow giants before leaving the club this summer for the Cypriot outfit on a permanent deal.