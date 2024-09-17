Rosenborg boss Alfred Johansson is of the view that Arsenal and Manchester United and target Sverre Nypan is showing his mental strength by the way he is handling attention from the big clubs.

The 17-year-old Norwegian midfielder is highly rated at Rosenborg and he has featured 52 times for the already scoring ten goals and laying on ten assists in the process.

His progress has not gone unnoticed and bigger clubs are keeping close tabs on his development in Norway.

It is suggested that Manchester United scouts were present during Rosenborg’s game against Lillestrom to watch Nypan play, while Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen also hold an interest.

Johansson believes that Nypan is showing his mental strength with the way he is handling the attention of so many big clubs and pointed out that not everyone is capable of doing what the young midfielder is doing right now.

“He focuses on enjoying playing football every day”, Johansson told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

“It is very impressive, and that is how it should be, but not everyone could have done it.

“It is strong of Sverre.”

Nypan has made 14 goal contributions in 25 games in all competitions so far and he has two more years left on his contract with Rosenborg.

Now it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will try to bring the player to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, or if Arsenal will make a move to tempt him to the Emirates.