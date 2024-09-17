Erik ten Hag has insisted he is keeping his feet on the ground following Manchester United 7-0 win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup and recalled his reaction to losing 7-0 to Liverpool as an example.

Last year, Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League in one of the lowest points of the Dutchman’s reign as boss.

Ten Hag shrugged it off to fight back and secured the backing of the club’s new co-owners, INEOS, in the summer, on the back of an FA Cup win, to continue his project at Manchester United.

On Tuesday evening, Manchester United were on the right end of a 7-0 win as they beat Barnsley comprehensively in the EFL Cup, a competition Ten Hag has already won as boss.

Despite the superb result, Ten Hag insists he is not getting carried away and remembered the loss at Anfield, where he says he was not devastated.

“I was not devastated after Liverpool”, he said post match.

“Now I am not celebrating.

“We are on a journey, we will see where we are in May.”

In a sign of how much immediate work Ten Hag still has to do, as his Manchester United side were winning against Barnsley, the Champions League was just getting under way.