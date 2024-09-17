Coventry City boss Mark Robins believes that Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has an infectious personality and has hailed him as a great technician.

Tottenham signed Maddison from Leicester City in 2023 and the player has been a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up.

Spurs are set to take on Coventry City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday and Maddison is set to return to the place where his career began.

Robins admitted that Maddison is one of the best players to come through Coventry academy and stated the Spurs star possesses a personality that is infectious to other players.

The Coventry boss stated that Maddison is good at finding spaces and hailed the Tottenham midfielder as an excellent tactician.

“There’s been some brilliant players come through the academy and James Maddison is right up there as one of the best and if not, the best”, Robins said at a press conference.

“Where he is now with his career and his personality is infectious and he loves playing football, he’s a top player.

“He finds space brilliantly, he is a great technician and he can score goals and he’s making appearances for England now and hopefully he can make more in the future.”

Maddison has featured in all four games for Postecoglou’s side this season and has assisted two times so far.