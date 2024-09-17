One of Wolves stars who has been sent out on loan for the season has insisted he loves winning and is keen to continue his development at the same time.

Despite most transfer windows in Europe having closed, other windows have remained open for a bit longer and that has allowed a Wolves star to seal a temporary exit.

Gary O’Neil has been happy to sanction the loan exits of a number of players, including Ki-Jana Hoever, Hugo Bueno and Nigel Lonwijk – and now Dexter Lembikisa has joined them.

The full-back has completed a loan move to Swiss top flight side Yverdon Sport, hot on the heels of having spent the second half of last term at Scottish club Hearts.

A Jamaica international, Lembikisa has told Yverdon Sport that he is a winner and cannot wait to get going and make an impression.

“I arrive here at Yverdon Sport with the firm desire to continue my development, gain experience… and above all win”, he told the club’s official site.

“I love winning!

“On the field, I like one-on-ones, I like to face the opponent”, Lembikisa added.

Wolves will be keeping a close eye on how the defender does and he is available to make his Yverdon Sport debut this coming weekend against Lausanne Sport.