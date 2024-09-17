Southampton loanee Samuel Edozie has argued that on the paper his move to Anderlecht might look like a step backwards, but he is confident that he will benefit from the game time and the experience.

The 21-year-old winger joined Southampton from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and last season featured 34 times for the Saints in the league, most of them coming from the bench.

This summer Edozie has joined Belgian Pro League outfit Anderlecht on a season-long loan in the hope of regular game time.

Edozie revealed that he spoke to Romeo Lavia, who came through Anderlecht academy, before making the move and the former Southampton star spoke highly of the Belgian outfit.

The Saints loanee admitted that on paper his loan move seems like a step backward in his career, but he is confident that the regular game time and experience will help him in the future.

“Everything happened very quickly”, Edozie told Belgian daily DH.

“I played with Romeo Lavia; I called him up a few times and he was very positive about Anderlecht.

“On paper, it might seem like a step backwards because I come from the Premier League, but I don’t see it that way.

“I’m going to have the chance to gain minutes and experience here, which can only be beneficial for my future.”

Edozie will be hoping to impress this season for Anderlecht to get into Russell Martin’s plans for the future.