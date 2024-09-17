Newport County boss Nelson Jardim has revealed that Newcastle United loanee Jamie Miley is expected to return in action in October.

Miley came through the Newcastle academy system and the young midfielder joined Newport County on a season-long loan this summer.

The 20-year-old made his debut in Newport’s EFL Cup game against Cheltenham early this month, where he left the field in the 72nd minute of the game.

Newcastle starlet Miley has missed Newport’s last two league games and Jardim admitted that the youngster went through hernia surgery.

The Newport boss added that the club thought it was the best time for Miley to go through the surgery and stated that he expects the Newcastle loanee to return to action in October.

When asked whether Miley went through surgery, Jardim told Newport County’s in-house media: “Yes, he had.

“We felt that it was the time for him to have that operation and the quickest possible. It was a hernia.

“I think that is done and now it is just the timing for him to get the full process of recovery and I expect him to be back in October.”

Miley will now focus on recovering from his surgery and will be determined to get back on the grass as soon as possible.