Fixture: Young Boys vs Aston Villa

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Champions League league phase meeting with Young Boys.

Emery has taken his Villa side to Switzerland for their opener and their first ever Champions League clash.

Opponents Young Boys have had a poor start to the Swiss top flight this term, drawing three and losing three games.

However, in the Champions League qualifiers they did beat Galatasaray both home and away, and Emery will not be underestimating the opposition this evening.

Emiliano Martinez is in goal for Aston Villa, while at the back Emery selects Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Lamare Bogarde.

Midfield sees Aston Villa deploy John McGinn, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans, while Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey support Ollie Watkins.

If Emery needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include Jhon Duran and Ross Barkley.

Aston Villa Team vs Young Boys

Martinez, Digne, Konsa, Pau, Bogarde, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Substitutes: Gauchi, Zych, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Carlos, Swinkels, Young, Barkley, Buendia, Bailey, Duran