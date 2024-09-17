Newcastle United do not want to overload one of their star midfielders with too much game time, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies had an underwhelming summer transfer window as they raced to comply with PSR rules at the end of June and also failed with big-money bids for Anthony Elanga and Marc Guehi.

However, they are not playing in European competitions this season after Manchester United won the FA Cup, taking their spot in Europe, which will help them manage the game-time of important players and avoid injuries.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months and he returned to the pitch only late last month in an EFL Cup clash.

During the recent international break, Tonali was called up for the Italian national team and played the full 90 minutes in both matches.

Newcastle did not expect that.

And now it has been suggested that Newcastle will be careful with his game time and will not overload his playing schedule after he missed almost a year of football.

He made two second-half substitute league appearances for Eddie Howe’s team this month and he impressed with his national team.

Howe will be looking to involve the Italy midfielder in the weekend when his side face Marco Silva’s Fulham at Craven Cottage.