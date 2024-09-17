Newcastle United have not even put together any plans for the January transfer window, which is seen as a key period given their failure to land targets in the summer window, according to the Athletic.

Eddie Howe wanted a centre-back and a winger to be signed in the summer transfer window, but the club did not deliver.

While they managed to sign Lloyd Kelly, Howe also wanted long-term target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle’s transfer strategy in the summer drew criticism from former players and fans will be hoping that the club will be prepared going into the January transfer window.

However, it has been claimed that the Magpies have yet to set out a blueprint for the upcoming window.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and manager Howe did not talk over the international break regarding a plan for the next window.

The January window will be Mitchell’s first full window as Newcastle sporting director and is now seen as key.

Signings in January would provide the injection of squad depth that Howe will likely need to call upon throughout the busy season.