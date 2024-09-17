Barnsley manager Darrell Clarke has revealed that he grew up as a Manchester United supporter and added that they are a club he always keeps an eye on.

Manchester United won their last game against Southampton 3-0 in the league and they are now shifting their focus to the EFL Cup.

Now Erik Ten Hag’s side are set to lock horns with League One outfit Barnsley at Old Trafford tonight in the third round of the tournament.

Clarke revealed that under the influence of his uncle, he grew up supporting Manchester United and the earliest of his memory of the club was to see the Red Devils lift the FA Cup in 1985, where Norman Whiteside’s extra-time goal helped them beat Everton.

46-year-old tactician Clarke, who will be first time in the dugout at Old Trafford tonight, admits that he still keeps an eye on Manchester United and was not a glory hunter.

“My uncle was a Manchester United fan, so it was basically when we never won anything, by the way, so they could not call me a glory hunter”, Clarke said at a press conference.

“So my first memories were the 1985 Cup final and Norman Whiteside scoring against Everton, where we were down to ten men to win it 1-0.

“So I followed United and blamed my uncle for that and then we started winning things, and then it was glory on there, but it is always a team I keep an eye on, but to be honest, I save all my hope and my prayers for just the team I am managing to win to be honest now.”

Manchester United have had a slow start of the season and all eyes will be on Clarke to see whether his team can cause an upset by defeating the Red Devils tonight.