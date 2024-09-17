Rangers made moves ‘behind the scenes’ for a free agent in recent days, but look to have failed with their efforts.

The Gers have made a shaky start this term as they are sitting five points behind Aberdeen and arch-rivals Celtic after five matches in the league, while they also failed to reach the Champions League league stage.

They had to sell multiple players to cobble together the funds to sign players as per Philippe Clement’s needs, but so far the Gers are not looking up to the mark.

Rangers remain open to possible signings and it has emerged they have been exploring the free agent market.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, experienced Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen, who has been a free agent, was a deal Rangers explored ‘behind the scenes’.

The 31-year-old midfielder has previously played for the likes of Everton, Ajax and Inter Milan and it has been suggested that he is set to re-join Ajax for his third stint in Amsterdam.

Rangers and Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp offered him contracts but he turned them both down to return to Holland.

Even though the transfer window is closed Rangers could still keep their eyes open to bringing in potential free agents after missing out on Klaassen.