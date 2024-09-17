Rangers have good quality in defence and attack which has been seen in ‘some moments’, a Gers star has insisted.

There is already pressure on Rangers this season after they failed to make the Champions League league stage and slipped five points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

Questions have come from some quarters as to whether Philippe Clement is the man to bring back the glory days and his summer business is under the microscope.

For new arrival Robin Propper, there are positive signs as he feels Rangers do have quality in both defence and in attack.

The centre-back pointed to ‘some moments’ where the quality was clear to see.

“I’m new so I have to get used to Scottish football, get used to our players at Rangers and get used to the opponents I come up against as well”, Propper was quoted as saying by Football Scotland.

“That takes a bit of time but I have tried to do my best.

“I think people can see in some moments that we have good quality in defence and when we are attacking as well.

“But I think we can improve on that and I will try my best to make that happen.”

Propper was brought to Ibrox to replace Connor Goldson, who left to head to Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

At Aris, Goldson’s coach has already indicated he is finding the smaller crowds tough to cope with.