Ange Postecoglou insists he was just saying a fact when he pointed out he always wins trophies in his second year in charge of clubs.

Postecoglou saw his Spurs side beaten by Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday and there has been criticism aimed at the team over their slow start to the season.

The Australian boss made a big statement after the match when indicating he expects to win a trophy with Tottenham this term.

Postecoglou is clear he was only stating facts when he was asked and is not sure why he upset some people with his answer.

“I just stated a fact… should I lie?” Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I am not sure how am I supposed to answer something that’s true and it seems like I upset some people for some reason.”

With Tottenham unlikely to be challenging for the Premier League title this season, the EFL Cup may represent a good opportunity for Postecoglou to make good on his silverware promise.

Spurs are due to take on Mark Robins’ Coventry City side in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and all eyes will be on how strong a team Postecoglou puts out.

Coventry reached the FA Cup semi-final last term and represent a potential banana skin.