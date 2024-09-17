Stoke City’s bid to bring in Norwich City first team coach Narcis Pelach to become their new manager is now ‘very advanced’, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Potters made the big call to sack Steven Schumacher earlier this week and have wasted no time in moving to bring in a replacement for him.

They are keen to land young coach Pelach, who is working at Norwich as part of Johannes Hoff Throup’s backroom staff.

Norwich have granted Stoke permission to hold talks about the job with Pelach.

Now matters are progressing and the coach looks close to taking the manager’s job at Stoke.

It is suggested that matters are ‘very advanced’.

Handing Pelach, who has little senior managerial experience, the role could be seen as a gamble on the part of Stoke.

He worked with Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town and had two stints as interim manager at the Terriers, but that is as far as his managerial experience in English football goes.