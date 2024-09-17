Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has indicated he could unleash three of his top talents on Coventry City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Postecoglou has put extra pressure on himself by insisting he always wins a trophy in his second season in charge of clubs.

That has led to a real focus on what side the Australian might put out against Coventry, with the EFL Cup considered a possible trophy target for Tottenham.

Postecoglou has young talents Mikey Moore, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall as his disposal and indicated he could unleash them on Coventry.

“You can see them. Yes, they might even be on the pitch mate. Yes, they’re ready to play and we’re keen to get them some game time”, he told a press conference.

“That’s why we brought them to the club.

“They’re training really well and the games haven’t gone the way we wanted in terms of giving them some more exposure but we always knew that this is the period where it starts.

“Not just between now and the next international break but post that, probably until the end of January we’re going to have a really busy schedule and they’re going to play a big part in that.”

Spurs splashed out a monster £40m to sign Gray from Leeds United, while they notably beat Barcelona to the signature of Swedish midfielder Bergvall.

Coventry impressed with their run in the FA Cup last season and are primed to try and spring a surprise on Tottenham at home on Wednesday evening.