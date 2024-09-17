Slovan Bratislava boss Vladimir Weiss has issued a warning to Celtic that his side will not be defensive against them as they know what to expect.

The Scottish giants have made another brilliant start to their Scottish Premiership campaign after taking all 15 points from their opening five matches.

Next they will be facing Slovak Super Liga outfit Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League at Celtic Park on Tuesday evening.

The Slovakian outfit’s coach Weiss has made it clear that they have done their homework on Celtic and they know what to expect from Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Weiss further stressed that his side will not be defending against the Glasgow outfit in the Champions League clash tomorrow.

“As for Celtic, of course, we are not naïve. We basically have an opponent we have analysed”, Weiss told a press conference about facing the Glasgow giants.

“So, we know what awaits for us there. It will definitely be a lot of work without the ball. I will see what system we decide to play.

“We will not only think about defending against Celtic because that would probably be very difficult.”

Rodgers’ men will be looking to have a winning start against the Slovakian side tomorrow and will hope to reach the latter stages of the competition this year.