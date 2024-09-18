Fixture: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has selected his Celtic team to play host to Slovan Bratislava in their opening game of the Champions League league stage.

With the format of the Champions League changing, hopes are high that Celtic can put in a real push to reach the knockout rounds.

On paper, Slovan Bratislava is one of the Bhoys’ easier matches and they do start as firm favourites to pick up all three points.

Celtic head into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Hearts, while Slovan Bratislava won 2-1 at Dunajska Streda in the Slovakian top flight.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks for Celtic this evening, while the back four in front of him is Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Celtic go with Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

Rodgers has options on the bench to shake things up if needed and they include Adam Idah and Luis Palma.

Celtic Team vs Slovan Bratislava

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston, Nawrocki, Welsh