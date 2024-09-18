Fixture: Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to take on Championship side Coventry City in the EFL Cup this evening.

Spurs were beaten by Arsenal in the north London derby at the weekend and there is pressure to respond.

Ange Postecoglou has created extra pressure by insisting he always wins trophies in his second seasons at clubs, something which means there is now more riding on the EFL Cup.

Coventry currently sit in 14th spot in the Championship and head into the cup tie on the back of a 1-1 draw at Watford.

Spurs have Fraser Forster in goal tonight, while in defence Postecoglou goes with Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

The Tottenham boss looks towards a midfield of Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall, while Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner support Dominic Solanke.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up he has options on the bench to call for and they include Pedro Porro and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Coventry City

Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Odobert, Solanke, Werner

Substitutes: Vicario, Spence, Porro, Reguilon, Moore, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son