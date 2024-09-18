Former Scotland star James McFadden has hailed Celtic’s ‘unbelievable appetite’ after they thrashed Slovan Bratislava 5-1 to kick off their Champions League campaign in style.

Celtic started as favourites to beat the Slovak visitors to Celtic Park, but only led 1-0 at the break after spurning a host of golden chances.

They did not make the same mistake in the second 45 minutes as they ran out 5-1 winners, with Liam Scales, Kyogo, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah all ending up with their name on the scoresheet.

It was the first time that Celtic have won their opening match of the Champions League league/group phase and McFadden was hugely impressed.

He hailed the hunger and the unbelievable appetite that Celtic showed to chase every ball and out-work the opposition.

“The most impressive and enjoyable part is that in every department, Celtic have been better”, McFadden said on BBC Sportsound.

“They have shown unbelievable appetite to go and chase the ball down, their work-rate has been phenomenal and, overall, the quality was so much higher than Slovan Bratislava.”

Celtic’s next Champions League game promises to be a tougher test as they are away at Borussia Dortmund.