Slovan Bratislava star Juraj Kucka feels that his side can not make any mistakes against Celtic tonight as he believes that the Bhoys can punish teams ruthlessly.

The Glasgow giants have made a perfect start to their league campaign after securing wins in all five opening matches.

Now, they will be looking to mirror their league form in the Champions League league phase and they face Slovakian outfit Slovan Bratislava in their opening match of the competition.

The Slovak outfit’s midfielder star, Kucka, admitted that Celtic are very difficult opponents and he knows that a tough challenge is waiting for his side.

The experienced midfielder also reiterated that there is no room for error against the Scottish champions as he believes Celtic have the quality to punish them.

“Well, nothing easy awaits us. For sure what we have seen on the videos already, it is a little bit like that”, Kucka told Slovan TV about facing the Bhoys tonight.

“It will be very difficult, we will have to be very careful and we need to avoid making mistakes.

“Because they know how to punish, be compact and just give everything on the pitch.”

Brendan Rodgers’ men will be looking to make a commanding start to their Champions League campaign against Slovan Bratislava as they will be facing the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Atalanta in the coming weeks and month in the competition.