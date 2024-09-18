One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars has insisted that Coventry City was always going to be a tough place to go after Spurs just got over the line 2-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou made a number of changes to his team for the EFL Cup tie at Coventry, but Spurs were largely expected to get past the Championship side comfortably.

That was not the case as they did not have even a single shot on goal in the first 45 minutes and then fell behind when Brandon Thomas-Asante struck just after the hour mark.

Spurs needed a late, late show to get through and levelled with two minutes left through Djed Spence, while Brennan Johnson then scored the winner in stoppage time.

For Spurs star Archie Gray, the game was always going to be tough as going to Coventry is difficult.

He recalled meetings with Coventry for Leeds United last season as an example, but thinks Spurs knew they had what it took to eek out a win.

“It’s a difficult place to come”, Gray told Sky Sports.



“I played here last year here and even at our ground I was playing last year they always bring a tough game and lots of transitions.

“That’s the way they play and they did well in this game, fans got behind them and they brought a good game to us.

“Credit to them but we always knew that we had what it took to take it to the end.

“They did very well and I thought the game plan was executed very well as well.”

Spurs will now wait to see who they will be drawn to face in the next round of the EFL Cup.