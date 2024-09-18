One of Everton’s summer arrivals has admitted that he needs a little more time before he will be able to give his best in a Toffees shirt.

The Toffees have made a terrible start to their Premier League campaign as they are yet to register a single point and are sitting rock bottom in the table.

Sean Dyche made a number of signings over the course of the summer and in the coming weeks he will be looking for them to make a big impact.

Lyon loan star Orel Mangala started his first match for Everton on Tuesday night against Southampton and he admitted that he needs more games to make an impact in Dyche’s side.

“I need some more games to get to my top level, but it felt good to be on the pitch today”, he told Everton’s in-house media about settling in and making an impact after last night’s EFL Cup defeat against Saints.

Despite the loss, Mangala feels that the team are feeling positive and they will try to reflect the positive mentality at the weekend against Leicester City.

“I think the mentality of the team is positive right now and we want to take this into Saturday’s game against Leicester.”

With Dyche now coming under increasing pressure, the game against Leicester has taken on a more crucial look for the former Burnley boss.